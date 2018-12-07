Feds Ask for SUBSTANTIAL PRISON TIME for Michael Cohen

Federal prosecutors in New York have filed their sentencing memo on Michael Cohen while Robert Mueller has taken no position. It is apparent he will serve some stiff time in jail for what appears to be crimes committed out of greed.

It looks like his cooperation didn’t take him too far. He’s getting a few months off the sentencing guidelines. Trump did tweet that he thought he should serve a full sentence.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley said on Special Report this evening that the prosecutors didn’t give him a cooperating agreement and are going to hit him with a stiff sentence because he didn’t give then [NY prosecutors] what they want. This could be a way for them to push him to lie to g

In their filing, the Southern District of New York noted the sentencing guidelines for his crimes are 51 to 63 months and asked for a “substantial term of imprisonment.”

They did ask that the sentence be MODESTLY lower than the federal guidelines since he did cooperate with the special counsel’s office and offered “useful” and “credible” information. That sounds like four to five years in prison.

The prosecutors wrote that “While Cohen – as his own submission makes clear – already enjoyed a privileged life, his desire for even greater wealth and influence precipitated an extensive course of criminal conduct.”

According to the feds, “Cohen repeatedly declined to provide full information about the scope of any additional criminal conduct in which he may have engaged or had knowledge.”

Cohen followed a “pattern of deception” according to them and “repeatedly used his power and influence for deceptive ends”.

“He was motivated to do so by personal greed, and repeatedly used his power and influence for deceptive ends,” the 30-page memo reads. “The crimes committed by Cohen were more serious than his submission allows and were marked by a pattern of deception that permeated his professional life (and was evidently hidden from the friends and family members who wrote on his behalf),” Fox News reported.

They added that he did not act out of principle as he claimed. “While Cohen’s provision of information to the [special counsel] merits credit, his description of his actions as arising solely from some ‘personal resolve’ … ignores that Cohen first reached out to meet with the [special counsel] at a time when he knew he was under imminent threat of indictment in this District. As such, any suggestion by Cohen that his meetings with law enforcement reflect a selfless and unprompted about-face are overstated.”

One must wonder what the “useful” information is, especially after hearing Robert Mueller has badgered Paul Manafort, insisting he lied when he said the President didn’t know about the Trump Tower meeting.