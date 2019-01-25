Feel Good Story! Gangbangers Drag Cop to Woods to Kill Him – Then K-9 RIPS

Contributor James Soviero

Mississippi deputy Todd Frazier stopped along the highway and got out of his vehicle around 10 p.m. to check on a car at a bus stop. One driver was alone in the car, and two men were coming out of the woods towards the vehicle. As it turned out, they were violent gang members who started beating the deputy and cutting him with a box cutter.

“They told him they were going to slit his throat, and they were dragging him toward the woods,” Chief Deputy Don Bass said, adding that authorities think the attackers meant to kill him and dump his body.

“The three of them were dragging him toward the wooded area, and he was able to break one hand free to activate the button that opens the (squad car) door, and it released Lucas,” Bass said. Luca is his K-9 partner.

The dog bit at least one of the suspects, and all three fled.

“We don’t know how many he got; we just know he had blood all over him,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said.

Frazier suffered a two and a half inch cut to his forehead and multiple bodily injuries. The doctor told the deputy it looked like a box cutter made the cut.

“While Canine Lucas suffered a torn ligament, some broken teeth, and road rash, we are happy to report that though he is still recovering, he is expected to be fine,” the department wrote on its Facebook page on May 27.

The mechanism opening the officer’s door is only one of two in the county.