Feinstein told former President Obama in a letter that he has “very broad power” to stop the entry of aliens who are detrimental to the U.S.

In 2014, she told President Obama he could deny them entry, and he didn’t need Congress. Nothing has changed since she said it.

This letter exposes her contemptible double standard and that of the Democrats in general. It also gives the President a great precedent to follow.

Fox News came up with the July 29 2014 letter from Sen. Dianne Feinstein to then-President Obama in which she encouraged him to use his “very broad power” to limit immigration as he saw fit.

He doesn’t need Congress to pass any laws. So, let’s do it!

She cited Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act — the same federal legislation cited by the Trump administration Thursday in unveiling a rule denying asylum claims to migrants who enter the country illegally.

She said that if he finds the aliens detrimental, he can suspend entry.

“Whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States,” the legislation states, “he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”

So, why are the leftists telling Trump he can’t do a thing to any of these imaginary caravan mobsters? In any case, the President did pass an asylum proclamation Friday, but it might not go far enough.

We keep hearing Congress has to pass more legislation but Feinstein said “there is also an argument that there is sufficient flexibility in current law for the government to respond to the current crisis and that further legislation is not needed.

We have no clue who the people in the caravan mobs are but we know gangsters are included. It is also obvious that more and more foreigners are coming in with fake claims of asylum. They have been incentivized to come in illegally. Foreigners make false claims and then they are released into the country and disappear until the next asylum. They collect welfare and have anchor babies.

It needs to stop. Perhaps it’s too late. Certainly it’s too late for quite a few states like New York and California.

THE PRESIDENT HAS AN ASYLUM RULE

Within hours of the President’s new Acting Attorney General assuming his position, he proclaimed a new asylum rule. It’s just in time, before the mobs get here.

According to a new interim final rule from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security signed by the President, those who enter the country illegally and are captured will no longer be able to claim asylum and will instead be returned to their country of origin on an expedited basis.

“Consistent with our immigration laws, the President has the broad authority to suspend or restrict the entry of aliens into the United States if he determines it to be in the national interest to do so,” Whitaker said in a joint statement with DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

“Today’s rule applies this important principle to aliens who violate such a suspension or restriction regarding the southern border imposed by the President by invoking an express authority provided by Congress to restrict eligibility for asylum.

Most of the claims are meritless.

“Our asylum system is overwhelmed with too many meritless asylum claims from aliens who place a tremendous burden on our resources, preventing us from being able to expeditiously grant asylum to those who truly deserve it. Today, we are using the authority granted to us by Congress to bar aliens who violate a Presidential suspension of entry or other restriction from asylum eligibility.”

Unfortunately, it seems that most of them will come to the point of entry and be released as they always are, but we don’t know for certain. It’s a good try, but perhaps it won’t make much of a difference.