FELONIES! Former President Obama Convinced UK to Spy on Trump

Anyone remember when Judge Napolitano was suspended from Fox News for claiming the UK spied on the Trump campaign? He was eventually reinstated with little fanfare and he stuck by his sources who made the claims. Well, now we hear that it was true! There is even a document available to back it up.

.@Judgenap: Three intel sources have disclosed that Pres. Obama turned to British spies to get surveillance on Trump

Israpundit reported that British Intelligence spied on Donald Trump at the direct request of President Barack Obama and due to a renewed request by known liar and unmasker Susan Rice. It was all done, allegedly, WITHOUT WARRANTS!

On August 28, 2016, then-US-President Barack Hussein Obama requested that British Intelligence begin SPYING on then-candidate for US President, Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization (his business entities) and on his Presidential Campaign “Donald J. Trump for President,” according to Israpundit.

It allegedly included foreign and domestic spying.

Doing it without a court order is a FELONY!

It was called “Operation FULSOME” and included spying on Trump businesses. It was first approved on September 15, 2016 and renewed on November 17, 2017, nine days after the election.

Even Boris Johnson approved it!

Israpundit isn’t just anybody. He worked undercover with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

THE ORDER

This is the order:

The President is not going to the UK and the reason is not nasty London Mayor Khan, it’s the spying, Israpundit says.

