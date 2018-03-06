Felonious Democrat Mayor of Nashville Admits Guilt, Resigns

“My time today as your mayor concludes,” Barry, a Democrat, told reporters. She admitted to committing felonies, didn’t mention her affair, and said she will watch the great city prosper as a private citizen.

“I sincerely hope and believe that my own actions will not tarnish or otherwise detract from all of the great work they do,” she continued. Barry later tweeted that her tenure was “the privilege of my entire professional life.”

Barry pleaded guilty earlier Tuesday morning to felony theft of property over $10,000, according to court documents obtained by CNN. She agreed to reimburse the city of Nashville $11,000 and serve three years of probation.

Barry and Her Lover

Also on Tuesday, the former head of Barry’s security detail, Rob Forrest, pleaded guilty to theft of property over $10,000. He has agreed to serve three years supervised probation and to repay the city of Nashville $45,000, court documents obtained by CNN show.

In January, Barry admitting to having an affair with Forrest in 2016. Her nude photos and numerous messages were found on his phone. The two took a lot of trips together at the public’s expense.