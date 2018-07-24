‘Female Obama’ Kamala Harris Wants Americans to Pay Other Peoples’ Rent

The ‘female Obama’, Kamala Harris hit the freebie jackpot with her latest idea. She says it’s absurd that so many Americans spend 30 percent so she wants those of us who don’t to subsidize them.

With that line of reasoning, 80 percent of the country will pay their rent and other peoples’ rents.

The California leftist wants to subsidize the rent of Americans who live in apartments, condos or townhouses they cannot afford. Since the government doesn’t have any money, it’s our money.

RENT RELIEF ACT

It won’t be rent relief for most of us.

The ‘female Obama’ Rent Relief Act will give renters who earn less than $100,000 a year and spend at least 30 percent of their income on rent and utilities with a taxpayer-funded tax credit.

Will utilities include bills for television, Internet and phone service? We think so.

Nationally, over 21M Americans spend more than 30% of their paychecks on rent. That’s absurd. I introduced the #RentReliefAct to help ease the burden. This equals more money in people’s pockets at the end of the year. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2018

California in particular has made their state into a mini-Venezuela to the point that shacks in the Bay Area go for a million dollars. She’s looking for the rest of the country to pay for their failures and excesses.

FEDERAL TAXPAYERS GET TO PAY FOR BAD DEM POLICIES

It doesn’t end with Kamala. All the Democrats want their excesses paid for by the taxpayers who have some money.

In Illinois and New York, gubernatorial candidates are pushing proposals that would free cities to impose rent controls on housing units, a policy also backed this year by the Democratic parties of Washington State and California.

California’s Democratic nominee for governor is calling for 3.5 million new housing units in the state, an enormous escalation of the housing plans under incumbent Gov. Jerry Brown (D).

Their high housing costs are the result of bad Democrat policies so they want to implement more of their failed policies.

These proposals are dead in the House but when Democrats take back Congress, brace yourself.