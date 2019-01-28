Female Obama Kamala Opens Her Campaign by RACE BAITING

The female Obama Kamala Harris attracted 20,000 for her speech in Oakland this weekend. It’s hard to know if they are real supporters or MoveOn and other leftist groups put the word out. In any case, it was a bigger crowd than Obama got, but she is an Oakland daughter.

Her opening salvo was aimed at dividing the races. She will be another race-baiter who attacks police.

“Let’s speak the truth that too many unarmed black men and women are killed in America,” Harris told the crowd in California. “Too many black and brown Americans are being locked up from mass incarceration to cash bail, to policing, our criminal justice system needs drastic repair. Let’s speak that truth.”

“I’m running to fight for an America where no mother or father has to teach their young son that people may stop him, arrest him, chase him or kill him because of his race,” Harris said.

She is very far-left and supports Medicare for all, anti-bank-ism, universal pre-K and climate change.

Her speech included fake laughter at nothing funny.

She wants people to believe she is for all the people, just like another faker — Barack Obama.

THE REAL KAMALA