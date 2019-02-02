Feminist Surrenders for Sexual Assault of a Right-Wing Reporter

A feminist sexually assaulted a male reporter for InfoWars in January at the anti-Semitic Women’s March. The reporter, Owen Shroyer filed a complaint, mostly to prove it happened. He didn’t want to be accused of spreading fake news. It was also a message on behalf of men.

The marcher sexually assaulted the male reporter on camera and laughed it off.

The marcher seemed to think it was funny, perhaps because she did it to a man. But it’s not okay because a woman did it to a man. The woman grabbed his genitals.

CHARGED WITH MISDEMEANOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

“Isabel O’Shaughnessy, 21, was charged with misdemeanor sex abuse, and a police spokesman said she surrendered Wednesday. A Superior Court judge released her pending her next court appearance March 14,” reported The Washington Post.

“I just grabbed you by the (genitals),” the woman can be heard proudly declaring on camera. Shroyer maintained his cool but quickly addressed what happened.

“She just grabbed my (genitals), is that sexual assault?” he asked. “Yes,” O’Shaughnessy readily confirmed into the microphone.

“You just sexually assaulted me,” Shroyer continued.

“I did assault you,” the feminist again confirmed in a smug tone. “Arrest me.”

He doesn’t want the woman doxxed or harmed in any way. Shroyer just wants to see the charges through in hopes of stopping this idea that it’s okay to attack Trump supporters.

Here is the moment I was sexually assaulted by a #WomensMarch2019 protester. She laughed about it. The crowd cheered it. The police did nothing. pic.twitter.com/sp93ny0VlU — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 21, 2019

HERE’S AN UPDATE