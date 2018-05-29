Feminist Teacher Hoped to Slaughter People in a #MeToo Serial Killer Movement

A Las Vegas high school teacher and feminist was arrested on terrorism charges after a series of disturbing text messages was relayed to local authorities. She hoped to start a feminist #MeToo serial killer movement.

Among 48-year-old physics teacher, Leslie McGourty’s messages was her threat to “poke a lot of holes in people” before killing herself, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

McGourty yearned to be “remembered” and hoped to start another #MeToo movement, “but this time in which women feel empowered enough to become serial killers.”

According to the report, McGourty’s threats were aimed at a May 19 concert.

“A perfect plan with my favorite song surrounded by a bunch of f****** up misfits like I am,” she wrote in a text message. “Imagine knowing exactly the moment that you’re going to die. I know exactly that your favorite song will be playing. By your favorite band. It’s just too perfect.”

Her texts began May 15th. When police read the texts to her, she had little reaction – it’s what she often says to her friend according to her. But her friend is the one who turned her in.

McGrouty was going to a downtown concert but that’s all she admitted to.

She referenced the Paddock massacre in Vegas in her texts.