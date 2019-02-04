Fibber Fairfax? VA Lt Gov Might Have Misquoted WaPo in #MeToo Case

LT. GOV. JUSTIN FAIRFAX IS LOOKING A BIT SHAKY HERE

Virginia Democrat Governor Northam’s potential replacement, also a big infanticide supporter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, has an unpleasant sexual assault accusation to deal with. There is no evidence either way, but he is tripping himself up.

The Washington Post contradicted him today after his presser.

Yesterday, a woman came forward to say she was sexually assaulted by Fairfax in 2004. Since then, Fairfax has strongly denied it and said it was a consensual one-night stand.

The Washington Post killed the story a year ago and Fairfax said it was because WaPo saw the accuser’s story raised “red flags” and contained “inconsistencies.”

The Post immediately said they didn’t see any “red flags” or “inconsistencies.” The reason they didn’t go with the story is, that after listening to both versions, they couldn’t prove either one.

Fairfax is off to a bad start.

Fairfax’s office issued a forceful denial early Monday morning after a California woman posted on Facebook that she had been sexually assaulted at the 2004 Democratic National Convention by a man who fit his description.“The person reported to be making this false allegation first approached the Washington Post—one of the nations most prominent newspapers—more than a year ago, around the time of the Lieutenant Governor’s historic inauguration,” his office said in a statement.

“The Post carefully investigated the claim for several months. After being presented with facts consistent with the Lieutenant Governor’s denial of the allegation, the absence of any evidence corroborating the allegation, and significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegation, the Post made the considered decision not to publish the story,” the statement said.

He also told the press that he read Ephesians in the morning and he’s prepared to deal with the “devil’s tricks.”

MOMENTS AGO: Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax addresses sexual harassment allegations and Gov. Ralph Northam controversy https://t.co/7xyLbr0gfv pic.twitter.com/5fiJErwRBi — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2019

The Post says not quite.

The Washington Post pushed back on Fairfax’s denial on Monday, writing, “Fairfax and the woman told different versions of what happened in the hotel room with no one else present. The Washington Post could not find anyone who could corroborate either version. The Post did not find “significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegations,” as the Fairfax statement incorrectly said.”

The thing of it is the Post usually defends their Democrats, but they are not in this case.

If this is the Washington Post's standard it should retract and apologize for all of its Christine Blasey Ford stories. pic.twitter.com/jVf1spsIIW — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) February 4, 2019

The WAPO certainly did NOT apply the Justin Fairfax standard to me when I was running for LG of Virginia. They printed lies and covered themselves by saying, they could not prove the negative. So….https://t.co/58yScZ5pjQ — E.W. Jackson (@ewjacksonsr) February 4, 2019