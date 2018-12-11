Fiery! “I Won’t Take It!” Trump Says as Dems Fight for Open Borders

The Oval Office meeting Tuesday with President Trump and the Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer is a fiery clash of the resolute. The genius of the President is having this meeting televised. Unfortunately, the media will lie and try to disprove everything the President says despite the obvious.

At one point, Pelosi said, “I don’t think we should have a debate in front of the press on this.”

“Let’s debate in private,” Schumer also said, as the conversation became even more heated.

Democrats lied and claimed they were operating in good faith.

“Let’s debate in private”: President Trump, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi just sparred in the Oval Office on live TV about border security and funding Trump’s wall https://t.co/uiiZgARky5 pic.twitter.com/EJBynT3NkR — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2018

OPEN BORDERS DEMOCRATS

Whether they want to admit it or not, it should be fairly obvious by now that the Democrats want open borders. They want sanctuary cities, no wall, free everything for illegals, no deportation, and no detention. Democrats only care about votes and politics. That goes for some Republicans as well. They don’t care about citizens or safety.

The Democrats tried to throw the government shutdown in the President’s face and he said he’s proud to shut down the government for border security.

“If there’s no border security, I won’t take it!” Trump said. “I am proud to shut down the government for border security.”

Trump told Schumer he is proud “Because the people of this country don’t want criminals and drugs pouring into this country. So I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I’m not going to blame you for it – the last time you shut it down, it didn’t work.”

Nancy lied at one point and said Republicans had both Chambers and could pass the bill to build the wall. The President explained they need 60 votes in the Senate and ten Democrats won’t vote for the border wall.

She repeated that lie several times.

The media has already called the shutdown the ‘Trump shutdown’ and is accusing the President of escalating without cause.

Watch:



RELATED STORY: 3,000 SNEAK ACROSS OUR BORDER IN JUST ONE DAY!