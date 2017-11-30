Fifth Victim Comes Forward to Accuse Sanctimonious Al Franken

Al Franken seems to be getting a pass for his sexual harassment of women who were unfortunate enough to have a photo taken with him. A new accuser is an Army veteran.

Stephanie Kemplin, 41, of Maineville, Ohio, is the fifth woman in two weeks to accuse Franken of inappropriate touching, and the second person to allege that such behavior took place while Franken was on a USO tour. Three of the five women have been identified by name.

She actually got in line to pose with him when he visited troops with the USO and she was stationed in the Middle East.

“When he put his arm around me, he groped my right breast. He kept his hand all the way over on my breast,” Kemplin said in an interview. “I’ve never had a man put their arm around me and then cup my breast. So he was holding my breast on the side.”

She said she was “embarrassed”.

“I remember clenching up and how you just feel yourself flushed,” she said. “And I remember thinking — is he going to move his hand? Was it an accident? Was he going to move his hand? He never moved his hand.”

She added: “It was long enough that he should have known if it was an accident. I’m very confident saying that.”

After five or ten seconds, she shifted so his hand had to move.

She told her sister at the time who said about the situation, “I just remember her telling me that he grabbed her breast and that she was so shocked about it,” Muddiman said. “My sister is pretty bold and assertive and she said that she didn’t know what to do.”

Not that he’s going anywhere, but why is Conyers being told to leave office but not Franken?

The left-wing media is pretending the problem is bipartisan but so far the leftists outnumber the right and have a monopoly on congressional harassment slobs.

The fake news Newsday, a New York newspaper, published this cartoon which is a perfect example of how the left rewrites history. So far the only congressmen in trouble are two Democrats.