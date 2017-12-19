Fighting Back, Finally! FEC Complaint Filed Against Hillary Campaign

The Committee to Defend the President, a Political Action Committee, filed a complaint with the FEC for a criminal issue that was brought to the fore in 2016.

The claim is that the Hillary Victory Fund (HVF) solicited cash from big-name donors, including Calvin Klein and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane — money that was allegedly sent through state chapters and back to the DNC before ending up with the Clinton campaign, Fox News reported.

Committee officials uncovered the evidence as they went through filings.

The system is very corrupt with at least $84 million illegally funded through state party chapters.

“What we have found, people need to see,” Ted Harvey, chairman of the CDP which emerged from the now-defunct Stop Hillary PAC, told Fox News. “I think it’s important that the American public has an understanding of how corrupt this campaign system was and that they were doing anything they could to secure the nomination in her favor.”

Some might not agree with the campaign finance laws but they are the law and it’s what conservative Dinesh deSouza went to prison for.

Listen to a lawyer explain in this clip. We’re talking criminal violations and they were very open about it!

