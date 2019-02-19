Film Producer Suspects Harris & Booker Were Involved in Smollett Setup

Jussie Smollett appears to have set up a self-hate-attack to smear Trump supporters. Far worse, he is trying to pin it on two brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo. He is willing to send them through a torturous trial and possibly to prison.

The media has also been complicit and dishonest.

Film producer Tariq Nasheed adds a new twist. he thinks Kamala Harris and Cory Booker were somehow involved.

Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker did jump on the hoax first, claiming it’s a “modern-day lynching,” just as they were trying to pass their propaganda bill, The Anti-Lynching Act.

Monica Showalter at American Thinker points to a series of tweets by film producer Tariq Nasheed in which he postulates that the two senators were possibly part of the setup. His tweets are available here.

Nasheed believes it goes beyond the two brothers Ola and Abel and Jussie. As he says in his first two tweets, Harris has campaigned with Jussie. He also says the Lynching Act is a favor to certain groups — white LGBTs — and these two senators are funded by them.

A third senator was involved in the bill — Tim Scott, a Republican — but he’s not implicated in the setup.

Nasheed writes in five additional tweets:

That anti Lynching Bill Kamala introduced snuck in some LGBT language at the last minute. The white LGBT community has always tried to attached themselves to the plight of Black Americans to give the false impression that they have had a comparative historic struggle

Even white people called out the deceptive tactic of attaching LGBT language onto a bill the addressed the historic attacks on Black citizens. People saw they were trying to use Black suffering to push unrelated agendas that would benefit white society

After the Jussie “attack”, all these liberal, Kamala Harris supporting media outlets kept going out of their way to use the term “homophobic AND racist attack”. The fact they so many of them were using the same exact term, suggests that this was commissioned from the top level

They used this Jussie hoax to pass this anti Lynching bill, and this is the first time in history the white LGBT community has an official document GIVING THEM FEDERAL PROTECTIONS AS AN OPPRESSED GROUP like Black Americans. This Lynching Bill was a victory for the LGBT crowd

Because of Kamala’s Lynching Bill, the white LGBT community can use this as a precedent to get even more federal rights & protections for themselves, off the suffering of Black ppl. And it doesn’t matter that the Jussie “attack” was a hoax, because the bill has passed already

He also said that whenever he brings up black anything, Booker and Harris aren’t interested.

Conspiracies always make me wince, but who knows in this climate. Harris and Booker almost immediately called it a modern-day lynching. That is true. Whatever the case, Harris, and Booker are certainly capable of it. They are very dishonest and manipulative. But they are also opportunists and might have just saw it as that.

THEY DON’T WANT TO RUSH TO JUDGEMENT NOW

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was asked by a reporter today about her tweet saying the Jussie Smollett case was an “attempted modern-day lynching.”

She had significant memory loss. “Which tweet? What tweet? … [teehee] Um, ah, uh, uh, okay, so I will say this about that case, I think the facts are still unfolding and um, I’m very, um, concerned.”

She wants facts but didn’t need them when she called it a lynching.

Cory Booker took the same tack. He has to now wait for the facts, but didn’t before.