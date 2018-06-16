Filthy, Dirty, Dangerous San Francisco, a Progressive “****hole”

Progressives are taking over and destroying California. They believe in sanctuaries for illegal aliens, homeless, and addicts. They even set up places for addicts to shoot up although the addicts seem happy to do it in the streets. It’s getting dirtier and scarier so that even tourists have noticed.

San Francisco has a “worsening underbelly”, SFGate reports, and it’s encouraged the President of S.F. Travel, the city’s visitor’s bureau, to start letting people know what is actually going on.

There is still a lot of beauty but, after years of leftist lunatics running the city, it’s deteriorating. From the article:

People injecting themselves with drugs in broad daylight, their dirty needles and other garbage strewn on the sidewalks. Tent camps. Human feces. The threatening behavior of some people who appear either mentally ill or high. Petty theft.

“The streets are filthy. There’s trash everywhere. It’s disgusting,” D’Alessandro said, adding he’s traveled the world, and San Francisco stands out for the wrong reasons. “I’ve never seen any other city like this — the homelessness, dirty streets, drug use on the streets, smash-and-grabs.

The man who promotes tourism said this:

“We can’t be quiet anymore,” D’Alessandro said. “We’ve got such a glorious history, such a beautiful setting, and the fact is, we’re letting it all slip away into this quality of life now that is not good for anybody. We’ve become complacent, and I think we’ve taken this as a kind of new normal, and it’s not. It’s wrong, and we have to do something about it.”

The tourists are starting to notice. Some find it frightening.

The president of the Handlery Union Square Hotel has “stopped trying to explain the No. 1 complaint: the city’s miserable street scene that’s made all the more stark against the backdrop of so much wealth and luxury.”

A comment by someone praising his hotel in TripAdvisor included this jarring comment: “Seeing homeless men in wheelchairs without shoes in the winter, women with infants on the streets, young men and women on the streets doing drugs, it was painful,” wrote the commenter.

Handlery once told visitors that the city was doing all it could to clean up the mess, but no more. “I am sorry about the street scene,” Handlery responded to the commenter. “But unfortunately our city has failed to address the issue.”

Reddit has comments by visitors to the city and we saw this one at Constitution.com and it’s worth noting.

Is this normal or am I in a ‘bad part of town’. Just walked past numerous homeless off their faces, screaming and running all over the sidewalk near Twitter HQ and then a murder scene. Wife is scared to leave hotel now.

This is what the Democratic Socialist Party wants for all of us throughout the entire country. They want to turn us into a Third World “****hole.”