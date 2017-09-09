FIRED FOX HOST ERIC BOLLING’S ONLY SON HAS DIED

Update: 10 pm: US News and TMZ reported that it was suicide but that might be inaccurate. Eric Bolling tweeted that there was no evidence of suicide. An autopsy will be next week.

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY

After the announcement that Eric Bolling was fired by Fox News, his son is believed to have killed himself according to several reports. It was one day after Bolling was fired for sending lewd text messages to unreceptive women at Fox News.

Eric Chase Bolling is believed to have committed suicide where he attended school in Boulder, Colorado. It took place off campus.

Fox News released a statement on Saturday, saying: “We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

A source close to the Bolling family told DailyMail.com: “It is believed he died Friday night.”

“No doubt everything his father has been through lately has weighed heavily on his child.’

Bolling’s former colleague at Fox News, primetime host Sean Hannity, tweeted on Saturday: “To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family.”

Our thoughts and prayers! https://t.co/thPEAh9TYv — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 9, 2017

Mediaite reports:

Yashar Ali reported Saturday that, Eric Bolling’s Son, Eric Chase, died last night. At this time the circumstances remain unclear. Chase, was 19 years old and Bolling’s only child.

“Very sad news, Eric Bolling’s son, who was only 19, died last night,” said Ali. “By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking.”

A source close to Eric Bolling also confirmed the news to Mediaite. A different source said the cause of death was suicide.

TMZ is also reporting suicide was the cause of death:

The son of Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling committed suicide, TMZ has learned, hours after his father was forced out of the network.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. took his life Friday night.

Eric Chase Jr. pre-prom. My guy is growing up. A post shared by Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) on Mar 6, 2015 at 2:23pm PST