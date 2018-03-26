Firestorm Erupts After Anti-Gun Emma Wears a Very Ironic Flag Patch

At Saturday’s March for Our Lives, speaker Emma González stood on the stage in complete silence for several minutes, weeping on behalf of the 17 murdered Parkland students. To some, it looked rehearsed and to others it was sincere. Ironically, on her olive-green jacket, she wore several sewn-on patches, including a flag of the Communist government of Cuba

According to Gonzalez, the flag represents her Cuban heritage. To most Americans, the flag represents Castro’s Communist government. To some, she looked like she was dressed – coincidentally – like a Cuban revolutionary.

One representative’s campaign team pointed out “the irony of someone pushing gun control while wearing the flag of a country that was oppressed by a communist, anti-gun regime.”

That set the angry left and the media into an uproar.

WaPo Is Angry

The Washington Post railed against conservatives and Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) criticized her wearing it on her revolutionary-style jacket. The Representative’s campaign team wrote:

“This is how you look when you claim Cuban heritage yet don’t speak Spanish and ignore the fact that your ancestors fled the island when the dictatorship turned Cuba into a prison camp, after removing all weapons from its citizens; hence their right to self defense,” said the post written by his campaign team.

There were many comments and the left went wild.

King’s Team Did Not Back Down and Explained

“Pointing out the irony of someone wearing the flag of a communist country while simultaneously calling for gun control isn’t ‘picking’ on anyone,” the campaign team responded to one person’s comment. “It’s calling attention to the truth, but we understand that lefties find that offensive.”

When reached by The Washington Post, a spokesman for King’s campaign said that the King for Congress Facebook page is managed by the campaign team, not the congressman himself.

“And the meme in question obviously isn’t an attack on her ‘heritage’ in any way,” the spokesman wrote in an email. “It merely points out the irony of someone pushing gun control while wearing the flag of a country that was oppressed by a communist, anti-gun regime. Pretty simple, really.”