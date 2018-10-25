Fireworks Over Unbearable Juan Williams’ Crazy Caravan Remarks

Juan Williams, a perfectly awful host, blamed right-wing media, the President, and Republicans for the leftist-driven caravan mob. His idiotic comments set off a firestorm with Jesse taking him on.

“We need to help these people,” he said as he insisted Democrats are strong on borders.

The “wall will be ineffective,” he added with a straight face.

The horrible host insinuated investigative reporter Sara Carter wasn’t reporting accurately, potentially lying.

“Juan, I have to address some of the things you just said. Sara Carter, one of your colleagues here at Fox News, went down there. Actually, you’re not there. She’s down there. She’s a colleague.

Spoke to Guatemalan intelligence and interviewed people in the caravan and confirmed there are MS-13 affiliated gang members among the caravan,” Watters stated.

“If you are going to sit there and call your colleague a liar while you are sitting on your tush in a nice air-conditioned studio in Manhattan, I really think that’s unbecoming,” Watters continued.

“Second of all, you have not said — what are you going to do but the caravan, Juan? You have no plans to do anything about it. Have you had anything to add of substance to what to do with this 7,000 strong migration coming north? What are you going to do?”

“Why don’t they fix the immigration system that is so badly broken in our country,” Williams shot back.

“This is lowball politics and you are on message for President Trump, although today he said he has no proof.”

Watch:

