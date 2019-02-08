FIREWORKS! Whitaker Tells Partisan Nadler His TIME IS UP

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker has been and continues to be attacked by the House Democrats since the moment he was nominated. Nothing has changed, despite the fact that he has only six days left until Mr. Barr takes over.

Today’s hearing is partisan and contentious.

Whitaker made it clear he would not get into details of investigations or private conversations with the President, but Nadler is ignoring that.

A point made during this hearing is that the Inspector General and the attorney in Utah are investigating possible wrongdoing in the issuance of the FISA warrant of Carter Page (the spy warrant).

The Judiciary Committee under Nadler agreed to not subpoena Whitaker since he said he would appear voluntarily. Nadler gave a false impression to the media. That was the opening salvo (see clip at the end).

The hearing was supposed to be about Whitaker’s oversight of the DOJ. As it turns out, that isn’t the purpose. The only Democrat goal is “character assassination,” said the ranking member, Rep. Collins. Rep. Collins blasted them, and he backed it up with facts.

The hearing was not meant to be a confirmation hearing or a way to get at the President, but that is what it is.

Whitaker wanted to talk about the DOJ and what is going on with serious issues before them. Democrats appear to not have any interest in illegal immigration, drug smuggling, and the rest.

So far, it’s a partisan show except for the question of leaks to CNN.

WHITAKER TOLD NADLER HIS TIME WAS UP

Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) started out saying he wanted Whitaker to appear for a private deposition after the hearing and then asked Whitaker whether he had been “asked to approve any requests or action” for the special counsel. It happened again when Nadler went over his time, agreed to before the hearing.

“Mr. Chairman, I see your five minutes is up,” Whitaker responded, trying to call time on the very nasty Nadler. Whitaker is at the hearing VOLUNTARILY and he only has six days left on his position as Acting AG.

For the reader’s information, so you know who Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is, he was a member of the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee in the 1970s and was involved with Democratic Socialists of America in the ’80s and ’90s.

Leftist jerk on Fox Juan Williams said Whitaker’s answers sounded “unstable” when they did not sound unstable in any way.

Watch Whitaker tell Nadler his time is up:

Whitaker did explain to Nadler that he in no way interfered with the special counsel’s investigation. Nadler then continued to ask the question in different ways.

They took a vote on adjourning and it broke along party lines. It was not approved.

Democrats are still angry that Whitaker is overseeing the Mueller probe without any evidence that there are problems with his oversight.

Before this hearing, the Democrats demanded Whitaker agree to not make a decision about the Mueller report being released. Whitaker said he would not if the new Attorney General is appointed. If he is not appointed, he will make the decision.

Consider how Democrats allowed agents and leadership in every agency skate when it came to Hillary Clinton or getting to evidence about FISA warrant corruption.

Whitaker clearly stated he did not interfere with the investigation in any way. He has not talked to anyone about the investigation, including the President. He followed special counsel’s rules to a tee.

But Nadler is acting as if he didn’t answer that question and wants to call him for a deposition.

WHITAKER IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE LEAK TO CNN ABOUT ROGER STONE’S ARREST

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) asked Whitaker whether he was aware of Stone’s indictment before it became public. He said he was.

Collins followed up by asking Whitaker whether he was aware that a CNN reporter was camped outside of Stone’s house when the FBI arrested him.

“I am aware of that, and it was deeply concerning to me as to how CNN found out about that,” Whitaker said.

Collins then asked Whitaker if someone at the Department of Justice shared a draft of Stone’s indictment with CNN.

“Ranking member Collins, the court had a sealed indictment that, after Mr. Stone’s arrest, was unsealed. Consistent with all its prior indictments, the DOJ’s basic policy for transparency in criminal cases is that the indictment is posted on the DOJ webpage promptly after it’s unsealed, and the media outlets were notified,” Whitaker.

Whitaker then told Collins that he did not know of any other notice from either the DOJ or the special counsel’s office to media outlets regarding Stone’s indictment or his arrest.

Collins then asked Whitaker whether he viewed it as a problem that CNN could have been tipped off.

“Mr. Collins, I share your concern with the possibility that a media outlet was tipped off to Mr. Stone’s either indictment or arrest before that information was made available to the public,” Whitaker said.

No one appears to be doing a thing about leaks. CNN said they just brilliantly figure it out on their own.

Watch:

THIS IS THE OPENING SHOTS WITH REP. COLLINS

The initial fireworks were over the subpoena and the Democrats playing tricks.