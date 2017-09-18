First Day Out, Trump Condemns the U.N.for Mismanagement, Sovereignty Tomorrow

On Monday, Donald Trump called out the U.N. over their bloated bureaucracy that is leaving the people behind. That certainly is proven to be true when one looks at the unfettered and mindless immigration of unvetted refugees throughout Europe. It has ruined Europe.

Trump hit mismanagement Monday, sovereignty comes tomorrow.

The U.N. has to listen to the U.S. because the U.S. is vital to them. We provide 22% of their working budget.

Trump condemned their mismanagement and urged accountability and reform. He called for “truly bold reforms” so it could be a greater force for world peace.

“In recent years the United Nations has not reached its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement, while the United Nations on a regular budget has increased by 140 per cent and its staff has more than doubled since 2000,” Mr Trump said, in his first remarks at the UN since his inauguration as in January.

“I am confident that if we work together and champion truly bold reforms the United Nations will emerge as a stronger, more effective, more just and greater force for peace and harmony in the world.”

Mr Guterres agrees the U.N. bureaucracy is a problem.

We commend SG @AntonioGuterres & his call for the UN to focus more on people & less on bureaucracy. #USAatUNGA #UNGA https://t.co/KVvCMznmcN pic.twitter.com/UQn6RrC9Xw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2017

On Tuesday, Trump will talk about sovereignty. Everything that is going wrong in Europe is a direct result of globalists in the U.N. opening the borders. It’s destroying nations. Europe was safe before being overrun but Angela Merkel admitted more than 2 million illegal refugees through Germany last year.

President Donald Trump will emphasize three goals at the United Nations General Assembly, according to national security advisor H.R. McMaster. The first two are the fairly standard “peace,” and “prosperity,” McMaster told reporters last Friday. But the third goal is unusual.

“Sovereignty and accountability are the essential foundations of peace and prosperity,” McMaster said. “America respects the sovereignty of other nations, expects other nations to do the same, and urges all governments to be accountable to their citizens.”