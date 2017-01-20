We Have Our First Donald Trump Executive Order!

In between watching an Inaugural parade and getting ready for Inaugural balls, Donald Trump signed his first executive order. The order directs federal agencies to “ease the burden” of Obamacare.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus presented the order to Trump, describing it as “An executive order minimizing the economic burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act pending repeal.”

Congress has already taken its first steps toward repealing the law through the complex budget reconciliation process.

Using that process allows lawmakers to repeal central provisions of the law without the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster.

This is the legacy item Barack Obama spent years on.

Also Friday evening, Priebus was preparing a memo for all federal agencies, ordering a freeze on government regulations. No more information is available.

Also changed was the White House website’s climate change page.

This is how it looked Thursday:

This is how it looked Friday:

Donald Trump has also changed the drapes and put the bust of Winston Churchill back into the Oval office, according to the telegraph. MLK’s bust was not removed.