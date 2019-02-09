First Fake Indian Candidate Sen Warren Announces 1/1024 Run for Prez

Her announcement seems a bit anti-climactic. We’ve heard so many reports about her plans to run, this is no surprise. Warren is just another awful candidate.

She is a phony who worked for big business, flipped foreclosed houses, and took money from big corporations, all while presenting her opposition to Wall Street. Warren likes to call herself a capitalist when she is, in fact, a Socialist.

Her constant flubs show us what kind of President she would be, and it’s not good.

“This is the fight of our lives,” said anti-capitalist Chief Warren. She stated that she’s been doing this a long time yet what changes has she made in the system? She is just another hack who will tax the rich and create more poor people.

Her speech was one of promoting identity politics and her favorite phrase which she repeated frequently was “women of color” of which she is not one. Warren’s a paleface.

Warren proposed an ‘ultra millionaires tax’ on the super wealthy and twice praised the insane Green New Deal rolled out by the 29-year-old know-nothing, know-it-all Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Socialist who ran as a Democrat. Democrats embrace Socialism.

BREAKING: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces 2020 presidential campaign. “I stand here today to declare that I am a candidate for President of the United States of America.” https://t.co/77HfyER7n7 pic.twitter.com/PW8zFEynJ3 — ABC News (@ABC) February 9, 2019

DADDY WAS A JANITOR

“My daddy ended up as a janitor, but his little girl got the chance to be a public school teacher, a college professor, a United States senator and a candidate for president of the United States,” Chief Warren said.

She’s trying to pretend she’s not a northeast elitist from far-left Massachusetts. John Kasich was the son of a postman and that didn’t seem to work.

“My daddy ended up as a janitor, but his little girl got the chance to be a public school teacher, a college professor, a United States senator and a candidate for president of the United States,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren says in 2020 campaign announcement. https://t.co/Pan48eLfsk pic.twitter.com/82Jx9dMhIr — CNN (@CNN) February 9, 2019

Warren won’t run on her fake native American heritage, but she will run on class warfare.

“If you don’t have money and you don’t have connections, Washington doesn’t want to hear from you. When the government works only for the wealthy and well-connected, that is corruption — plain and simple. It’s time to fight back,” she said.

This time around, she won’t take money from PACs or billionaires, unlike all the other times she did.

HER FAKE INDIAN PAST

Warren lying about being Native American on her TX Law license application appears to be both a civil and criminal fraud. The MSM is working overtime to bury the story.

Here is a nice quick rundown.

Democrat Elizabeth Warren has finally launched her 2020 campaign. But between her false minority claims and her refusal to apologize until now, it was a complete disaster before it even started.pic.twitter.com/1ZRqMHzKCm — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 9, 2019

READ ALL ABOUT HER ON THE LINK