First It’s Bricks Through Windows…

Contributor Jim Soviero

It begins with bricks…

The Abolish ICE leftists threw bricks through the windows of the Nebraska GOP headquarters and caused $1200 worth of damage to the window. The words ‘Abolish ICE’ were sprayed on the sidewalk in front of the offices.

Nebraska GOP executive director Kenny Zoeller was not surprised given the “national rhetoric” of late. This is especially true given calls of late from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., to “push back” against members of the Trump administration because of its immigration policies.

In December 2017, a vandal(s) spray-painted “Resist”. It is the common rallying cry among those who do not support the White House – on office windows.

“We’ve been prepared for something like this to happen,” he said, according to Fox News.

Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, condemned the vandalism in a statement to the Omaha World-Herald.

“I think it’s a terrifying place that our country is in right now, where people are resorting to violence, vandalism and death threats to political leaders, staff members and candidates,” Kleeb said. “And it’s happening to all of us.”

THIS IS THE NEW DEMOCRAT PARTY

THE PRESS CONFERENCE

During the Q & A in Nebraska, the media tried to make it about Conservative rhetoric.