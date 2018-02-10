First Lady Had White House Exorcised, It’s Starting to Work

Pastor Paul Begley said First Lady, a Catholic, told the President she wanted the White House exorcised, cleansed of pagan idols or she wasn’t going to spend one night in the White House.

The pastor made the comments on Weekend Vigilante February 2nd. Begley told host Sheila Zilinsky that the first lady said, “I’m not going to go into that White House unless it has been completely exorcised” of pagan artifacts and items from previous Democratic administrations.

It was a good idea to exorcize the demons, cleanse the place, but it hasn’t worked yet. It’s in process at the Justice Department.

Pastor Begley said all pagan idols from as far back as the Clintons were removed and a cross remains, CNS News reported.

Can you blame her? Look who resided in the White House.

THE CLINTONS SPENT THEIR HONEYMOON WITH A WITCH DOCTOR

The pastor continued: “Because apparently during the eight years when Obama was there, and maybe even some of the presidents before him, there were all kinds of idol gods and images and all kinds of artifacts in there that were demonic, even some of the stuff from the Clinton era because they were really tied in with the Haitians.

He said: “I can tell you, you can read the Serpent and the Rainbow story and find out just how much Haitian witch-doctor influence was on Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton’s lives. They constantly went back there. They spent their honeymoon with a witch doctor. Who does that?”

That’s true. the Washington Post reported about Bill talked of watching a mesmerizing Voodoo performance, complete with wild dancing, bongos of increasing intensity, and a crazed woman biting the head off a chicken for a finale.

The Clintons even decorated their homes with Haitian art,” said The Post. “They flew back again and again. Hillary Clinton once said that theirs was a ‘Haiti-obsessed family.'”

In her book, What Happened, she talked of wanting to make Voodoo dolls. She either said that because of her allegedly famous “wicked sense of humor” or she’s crazy or even possessed.

The conversation came up in a discussion of the President submitting to a laying of hands by seven ministers at the White House.

Hopefully, they got rid of the Obama’s Mao Christmas ball too.

