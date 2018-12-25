First They Came for Your Straw, Then They Came for Your Plastic Bags

Democrats do things incrementally, like banning straws in restaurants. Then they keep going. Now they are going after plastic bags. Many on the left have admitted that they want all plastic eventually prohibited.

In Denver, they are moving on to plastic bags. As soon as the one-party Democratic legislature takes over, they will ban plastic bags in the entire city.

While the Denver City Council has not formally introduced a bill yet, the comments come as a signal to the new Democrat-controlled General Assembly. Democrats maintained control of the governorship and House of Representatives in the November elections and flipped the Senate.

DEMOCRATS MOVE IN AND TAKE AWAY THE BAGS

A decades-old law barred local governments from banning plastic products, a law some cities in Colorado have ignored. Aspen, Crested Butte, and Telluride have laws on the books banning bags. Other major cities across the U.S., like Seattle, Portland, and Boston, already have banned plastic bags.

“With a new class of legislators going in, there is a lot of hope this will be the year that law will go away,” Denver City Council President Jolon Clark said, according to 9news.com.

Democrats believe plastic is evil. In many counties in New York, we pay a five cent fine for every plastic bag we use in stores. They do the same in California and many other locales. California is also after bags and bottle caps. South Carolina is considering a statewide ban. It’s their creepy, creeping start to getting rid of all plastic.

They have nothing to replace plastic with, but that won’t stop them. Paper bags have a bigger carbon footprint, according to one very comprehensive research project.

“People look at [paper] and say it’s degradable. Therefore it’s much better for the environment, but it’s not in terms of climate change impact,” says David Tyler, a professor of chemistry at the University of Oregon who has examined the research on the environmental impact of bag use.

The reasons for paper’s higher carbon footprint are complex, but can mostly be understood as stemming from the fact that paper bags are much thicker than plastic bags.

“Very broadly, carbon footprints are proportional to the mass of an object,” says Tyler. For example, because paper bags take up so much more space, more trucks are needed to ship paper bags to a store than to ship plastic bags.

One must also consider the fact that plastic bags can be re-used more often than paper.

Most of the plastic and garbage in the oceans comes from Asia and Africa.