First, United Came for Your Guns, Then They Killed Your Dog

Fly the friendly skies of United…and we’ll kill your dog or drag you off the plane

United Airlines is an anti-gun, anti-NRA organization. They have also been guilty of ripping feisty passengers from their seats, violently dragging them down the aisles and throwing them off planes when they are overbooked. They are now facing questions of dog killing.

The family of a cute little bulldog said the flight attendant knowingly shoved their dog into an overhead bin where it died.

Catalina Robledo and her young daughter, Sophia Ceballos, say that the flight attendant is lying about the encounter over their 10-month old puppy.

He was like “a brother to me” said 11-year old Sophia.

It Could Have Been an Accident

The family says the attendant knew there was a dog in the bag when she made them put him in the bin.

“The flight attendant came, and she was like, ‘You have to put him up there because it’s going to block the path,'” said Sophia, speaking on behalf of her mother, who isn’t fluent in English. “And we were like, ‘It’s a dog, it’s a dog.” And she said, ‘It doesn’t matter, you still have to put it up there.'”

A passenger on the flight told ABC News that the attendant did not know there was a dog in the bag and the attendant was very “flustered” when she realized there was.

The family says they protested at the time and a passenger behind them said it isn’t right, don’t do it, but the family, also traveling with an infant, had to give in.

The dog barked a few times during the flight, the family says, but they couldn’t check on him because of turbulence. When they took him out, he was just limp – dead.

The mother doesn’t speak English very well and this could easily be a misunderstanding. It’s hard to believe an attendant would put a dog in an airtight compartment but who knows. They should have checked on the dog.

The airline took responsibility for the dog’s death and are investigating.

The airline has the highest rate of incidents involving animal loss, injury or death during air transportation, with 2.24 for every 10,000 animals transported by U.S. carriers, according to Department of Transportation. That’s more than twice as many as competitors.