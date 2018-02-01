FISA Memo Will Live Up to Hype with Four Revelations Not Yet Leaked

By
S.Noble
-
1
Republicans said Thursday that the FISA abuse memo will contain four revelations that have not leaked out. They promise to be explosive.

“Senior Republicans are pushing back on reports suggesting that this memo will not live up to the hype, telling me there are four separate explosive revelations in the memo that have not leaked out ahead of tomorrows expected release,” reporter Ed Henry told Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

Henry said if true, it will vindicate Devin Nunes.

Jim Comey will reportedly have some answering to do, which explains this tweet.

1 COMMENT

  1. Serial leaker and liar Jim Comey is actually calling other people weasels? Hey Jimbo, after this stuff hits the fan there aren’t gonna be any streets named for you either.

