Republicans said Thursday that the FISA abuse memo will contain four revelations that have not leaked out. They promise to be explosive.

“Senior Republicans are pushing back on reports suggesting that this memo will not live up to the hype, telling me there are four separate explosive revelations in the memo that have not leaked out ahead of tomorrows expected release,” reporter Ed Henry told Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

Henry said if true, it will vindicate Devin Nunes.

Jim Comey will reportedly have some answering to do, which explains this tweet.

All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy. — James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018