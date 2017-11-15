Fit for the Senate? Taxpayers Shelled Out $15 Million in Settlements for Wayward Congressmen

Democrat lawmaker Jackie Speier says Congress has shelled out $15 million in taxpayer dollars for sexual harassment, religious and racial discrimination settlements and other types of harassment, the hill reported.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said, “One member of Congress has settled a claim and there has been a taxpayer settlement,” Speier told Chuck Todd on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily.”

“We do know that there’s about $15 million that has been paid out by the House on behalf of harassers in the last 10 to 15 years,” she added.

It was actually since 1997 but Speier did want a headline.

There is no breakdown of what the settlements are for, but taxpayers do dole out the rewards. That is another perk the congressmen have given themselves.

We must ask, are/were they all fit for the Senate?

Speaker Ryan is going to put congressmen through sexual harassment classes. That’s just nonsensical dressing like sex rehab for perverts. If they need this training, perhaps they aren’t fit for the Senate.

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has been accused of sex with minors although he is not on trial for that. He is accused of having a “quid pro quo” relationship with his friend Dr. Melgen going as far back as 2006. Melgen was convicted and some on the Menendez jury think he’s guilty too.

Prosecutors say that in exchange for luxurious vacations and large donations to his campaign coffers, Menendez used his power to advocate for various personal, including girlfriends, and business interests of Melgen’s within the government.

How is he fit for the Senate? When will the Congress call for his dismissal?