Five Absolutely Awful Actions Taken by Obama In His Last Days

Obama is doing as much damage as he possibly can before he leaves and he still has a month to go. We listed five of his worst actions of late.

ISRAEL DOESN’T HAVE LAND

The Obama administration allowed the U.N. to pass a resolution that basically says Israel has no right to land or self-defense. Judea and Samaria were the Jewish homeland for 4,000 years, Mike Huckabee said on Fox News. He’s irate over the U.S. allowing the resolution to go through at the U.N. It says that Israel does not have land to negotiate with for peace. Even the Washington Post was against what this president and his minion Samantha Power did.

Obama made peace far more difficult to achieve and he knows it. As Newt Gingrich tweeted today, “No one should be confused. Terrorists were rewarded, a democracy was knifed in the back by the Obama decision to not veto security council.”

The message from Prime Minister Netanyahu unites Christians and Jews. We would never get that from our president.

WE CAN’T DRILL IN MILLIONS OF ACRES – EVER

Obama banned oil and gas drilling in 115 million acres of the Arctic and 3.8 million acres of the Atlantic Ocean, a move that he thinks can’t be undone by an incoming president.

He thinks he permanently banned the drilling. He’s a tinpot dictator depriving us of our resources.

Looney billionaire Tom Steyer recently called for just such a ban and Obama obeyed. Obama is making a mad power grab and trying to render Donald Trump ineffective before he even begins. Trump has promised to boost the oil and gas industry by scrapping Obama-era environmental regulations, but Obama has other ideas.

The ban was being disguised as an effort to conserve marine species by protecting against oil spills, but if those species were in danger, one would imagine that Obama would have made this move years ago — not one month prior to Trump’s inauguration.

Obama used an obscure 1953 law to do it. It doesn’t apply in this case.

The left is hailing this move.

WE WILL ENACT THE PARIS TREATY AKA AGREEMENT

He did the same thing with the Paris climate agreement. He has, what he believes, are clauses making it permanent. To make the agreement happen, Obama colluded with the U.N. to distort and manipulate a prior treaty. He bypassed the Senate on what was obviously a treaty and the Senate allowed him to do it, even passing a law giving their treaty powers away.

GOVERNMENT WILL DECIDE WHAT IS FAKE OR NOT

He signed the Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act on the eve of Christmas and Hanukkah. There isn’t much that is more Orwellian than this Act. It was passed by Congress. Unfortunately, Trump wants to make America great again but members of Congress are still globalists.

LET THOSE TERRORISTS FREE

Let’s not forget GITMO. Obama is allowing “forever prisoners” to be released. Bin Laden’s body guard and 9/11 plotter has been freed. Obama will try to clear out as many of the remaining prisoners in GITMO as possible and he doesn’t care that they are so dangerous that they will likely kill Americans and American soldiers. He doesn’t care.

The Pentagon disclosed Wednesday that the inter-agency parole board had cleared a 23rd Guantanamo captive for release — a Yemeni profiled as an Osama bin Laden bodyguard — in a flurry of activity to perhaps downsize the detainee population to fewer than 45 prisoners by Inauguration Day.

Sanaa-born Muhammed al-Ansi had been held for years as a “forever prisoner,” described by U.S. intelligence as an al-Qaida loyalist who in his teens or 20s swore an oath of allegiance to bin Laden.

This terrorist planned 9/11!!!

What’s next? Obama isn’t done.