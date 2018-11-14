FL Dept of State Says Dems Altered Dates on Election Documents

The Florida Department of State last week called in federal prosecutors to investigate dates that were changed on official state election documents after the 2018 election, according to Politico.

The “irregularities” are tied to the DEMOCRATIC PARTY and center around date changes on forms used to fix vote-by-mail ballots sent with incorrect or missing information.

These “cure affidavits” had to be sent no later than 5 p.m. on November 5th, the day before the election.

The forms in four counties said the ballots could be returned on Thursday. Broward, of course, is one of the four counties.

The counties are all Democratic counties. The errors tilt against Republicans. The GOP wants to know if this was done deliberately.

The information was sent on Nov. 9 by Bradley McVay, DOS’ interim general counsel, who asked that the altered dates be investigated.

They changed the DOE forms which is a problem.

One email included in the DOS document dump now in question included correspondence from Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux, who also said he believed the affidavits were from the Florida Democratic Party.

“Please pass the word to the FDP that they can’t arbitrarily add their own deadline to your form or VBM cures!!” Lux emailed DOS officials on Nov. 9. “This is crazy!”

Caroline Rowland, an FDP spokesperson, brushed off the issue, saying the Scott administration’s election office was drumming it up as a distraction.

Perhaps more of a concern is the lawsuits demanding Florida laws be overturned. Hillary’s lawyer Marc Elias is in charge of that fiasco.

