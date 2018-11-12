FL Law Enforcement Refused to Open a Probe Into Broward/Palm Beach

Elections Board Supervisor of Broward County, Brenda Snipes has a long history of suspected corruption. Snipes was found to have violated election law earlier this year. The county itself has more than 100 percent registered voters since they never clean up the voter rolls. It leaves open the possibility that unscrupulous workers could fill out the ballots of people on the rolls who no longer vote in the country.

That brings us to the mess today.

At least one person has testified that workers were seen filling out ballots.

Senator Rubio has been on top of it and has tweeted furiously about it. It’s a little late but better than never.

It’s a hot mess.

In Broward, they don’t know how many outstanding ballots are left, they’re not keeping regular updates on their counting processes, and provisional ballots were left at a polling location. There is no chain of custody and who knows for how long.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT REFUSED TO OPEN AN INVESTIGATION

Governor Rick Scott asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to investigate the election officials in Broward and Palm Beach counties. The FDLE has refused to open a probe because they decided there is no evidence of fraud.

They made their decision without an investigation which left Governor Rick Scott wondering why they won’t even investigate.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi (R) said Sunday that she is directing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to take steps to “guarantee integrity in our elections process” amid Republican accusations of voter fraud in two counties in the state.

Bondi wrote in a letter to FDLE commissioner Rick Swearingen that she doesn’t see how the FDLE “can legitimately refuse” to open an investigation.

How much can that investigation be trusted?

THREE MORE LAWSUITS

Governor Scott is filing three lawsuits against county election officials as a recount has gotten underway.

In the first complaint, the Scott campaign alleges Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes counted a certain number of ballots after the Saturday noon deadline. The campaign announced it is filing two other lawsuits against Snipes and Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Buchner, requesting voting tabulation equipment be impounded after the machine recount is completed.

The lawsuits also request both supervisors be required to preserve all ballots and records connected with the 2018 election.