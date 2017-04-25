Flashback: Andrew Breitbart Talks About Michael Moore Preying on the 99%

Michael Moore is a mad tweeter.. The fascist hypocrite has gone from tweeting Fox News must be taken off the air to calling out Donald Trump for hypocrisy.

Back in 2011, when the leftists were marching around as Occupy Wall Streeters, Andrew Breitbart told Ezra Levant of the Sun News that Michael Moore is a hypocrite, preying on the 99%.

The Occupy movement was almost totally white. The participants were mostly well-to-do college students.

He described the Occupiers as angry college kids because they are graduating from expensive colleges with worthless degrees. They are starting to realize they are in debt with nothing worth anything in the economy.

Breitbart went on to discuss one of the whitest men in America’s 1% on the clip below. Moore’s a complete hypocrite who sides with unions but hires non-union workers as one example, Breitbart observed. Breitbart pointed out that he makes money as a P.T. Barnum of the 99%.