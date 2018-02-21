Flashback! Dem Rep Gives Away the Agenda to Abolish All Guns

Flashback! In March 2013, Rep. Jan Schakowsky gave away the Democrat agenda on guns. Banning assault rifles is just the beginning, she said.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) thought she was talking to a supporter when she revealed the goal of the Democratic Party – abolish handguns eventually.

Schakowsky is against handguns, not just assault rifles.

You had to know this was coming. She says the universal background checks are also only the beginning.

This is why no one wants to give an inch on federalizing background checks. The Dems want to use it later on to confiscate or whatever their playbook calls for.