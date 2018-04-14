FLASHBACK! Hillary Said “We Came, We Saw, He Died,” HaHaHaHaHa

Hillary said, “We came, we saw, he died,” as she rolled in laughter over the brutal torture and execution of Muammar Gaddafi. She launched a war without congressional approval that ended in what she saw was his funny assassination.

Some congressional Democrats are angry Saturday, blasting Trump for not seeking congressional approval before the limited, targeted strikes on Syrian chemical bomb facilities Friday evening. It’s “unconstitutional”, they railed.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Hillary’s former VP choice deemed the president’s action “illegal” because he proceeded without approval from lawmakers.

“President Trump’s decision to launch airstrikes against the Syrian government without Congress’s approval is illegal and — absent a broader strategy — it’s reckless,” Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, said in a statement. “Today, it’s a strike on Syria — what’s going to stop him from bombing Iran or North Korea next? The last thing Congress should be doing is giving this president a blank check to wage war against anyone, anywhere.”

That’s a bit of a stretch. These were very limited, controlled strikes. Kaine said nothing when Hillary launched a war without Congress.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif is upset too but he’s irrelevant.

Congressional Approval Didn’t Apply to Hillary

At a Pentagon briefing last night, Defense Secretary James Mattis said that the president had the authority to launch the strikes under Article II of the Constitution because Mattis said Trump was defending U.S. interests.

While Democrats are angry about what they see as a violation of the War Powers Act, they were gleeful when Hillary went to war with Libya without the approval of Congress. She ruined the country and made the Middle East situation far worse. Libya was actually cooperating with us.

The Democratic administration refused to call it a war, but instead referred to it as a “kinetic military action.”

Sec. Panetta and Gen. Dempsey said it wasn’t Congress’s approval we needed, it was the U.N.’s. Obama refused to ask Congress’s permission.

Hillary bragged about the Libyan War and the brutal murder of Khaddafi. Unperturbed, Hillary and Barack caused the death of thousands in Libya and left the country a failed state.

Democrat media like the NY Times came to her defense, even after she acted without congressional approval and even as top generals told her not to do it.

Libya had been among the richest nations in Africa. Hillary thinks she saved the country.