Flashback! Robert Mueller’s FBI Discussed Jailing Conservatives the IRS Targeted

The IRS scandal has been deep-sixed despite overwhelming evidence of targeting and collusion with other agencies to jail political opponents

The Sessions DoJ will not reopen the IRS targeting scandal or the handling of Lois Lerner’s IRS, perhaps because they are all implicated. The IRS scandal had enlisted several other agencies, including the Justice Department, the FEC, the ATF, the FBI, in the targeting of Americans — conservatives — who held opposing political viewpoints.

There were at least 292 conservative groups targeted and no liberal groups. Judicial Watch is still trying to secure documents of people who were hurt by this.

It’s no surprise the DoJ won’t look into the IRS targeting.

The criminal division of the FBI, along with Robert Mueller of the FBI, were working with the IRS to try and put these same conservatives in prison. The IRS has decided to not review the case and it’s infuriating the right.

The DoJ won’t open the case, probably because they are compromised, Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch believes.

Did you know that the FBI received over a million pages or files of records on non-profits they were not allowed to have? When they were exposed by Judicial Watch and Congress, they returned them because, as they knew, it was illegal for them to have the records.

A series of emails from ex-IRS official Lois Lerner, who twice refused to answer questions from Congress about her targeting of conservative groups, reveals she was in contact with Eric Holder’s Department of Justice about prosecuting those organizations, according to the Washington watchdog group Judicial Watch.

“These new emails show that the day before she broke the news of the IRS scandal, Lois Lerner was talking to a top Obama Justice Department official about whether the DOJ could prosecute the very same organizations that the IRS had already improperly targeted,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in 2014.

In June of 2013, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) grilled a seemingly uninformed FBI Director Robert Mueller on the IRS scandal. Mueller was unable to answer basic questions about the investigation into the tax agency’s political targeting of conservative groups.

“Based on everything I’ve seen, quoting [Rep. Elijah] Cummings, this case is solved,” Jordan began. “What can you tell us?”

In response to several questions on the investigation, Mueller told Jordan he would either have to get back to Congress or declined to answer because the investigation was ongoing.

Another interesting fact is that he never contacted the victims of the targeting during his probe.

This is the man in charge of the investigation into Trump-Russia collusion which some believe is a witch hunt aimed at embarrassing Trump and his officials in time for the upcoming elections. He is also the man who can’t find any sign of collusion between Russia and Hillary or Barack. Interestingly, Mueller has again enlisted the IRS in his Trump-Russia investigation.