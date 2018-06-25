Florida AG Assaulted by Three Democrats Saturday Night

Florida Attorney General Pam Biondi spoke with Ainsley Earhardt on Fox & Friends Monday to describe being assaulted by the hard-left Democrats at a movie theater on Saturday.

Ms. Biondi is often a target of the violent Democrats.

She was verbally assaulted, threatened and one guy spat at her.

The attorney general said, “three huge guys” came up to her and started screaming at her and cursing her an inch from her face. The violent leftists then turned on her boyfriend and tried to provoke him.

One of the men spat on her while he was screaming. She wasn’t sure if it was intentional or spittle. What brave men attacking a woman and her date.

