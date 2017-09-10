Florida Couple Who Can’t Swim Try to Ride Out the Hurricane in a Sailboat

A Martin County Florida couple who couldn’t swim thought they could ride out hurricane Irma in an anchored sailboat but were quickly rescued.

The sheriff’s office released the video below on Sunday afternoon. They wrote on Facebook, “MCSO Marine Rescue and Strike Teams are launching into treacherous waters to begin a marine rescue of two people who remained on their boat near the causeway. The mariners say they are unable to swim. We will keep you posted on this. Please pray for the safety of our brave first responders.”

What’s Happening Now

The hurricane is now a Cat 3 making a second landfall on Marco Island at 4:20pm.

An oddity about the hurricane is the draining of the canals before the water is pushed back up.

Canals in Naples right now are completely drained as the storm sucks all the water up and then will push it all back in like a tsunami pic.twitter.com/SKnTXYMItP — E-money (@EllieRushing) September 10, 2017

The outer wall of the hurricane at 3:15 on Marco Island.

Naples at 2:10 pm:

Looks like a gorgeous September day in NYC! This is what it looks like in Naples right now. pic.twitter.com/tW6lZHfIl6 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 10, 2017

The storm surges aren’t stopping any time soon. This is downtime Miami.

Storm surge not ending anytime soon. Stay indoors – Miami, Florida. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/siAspeiIHC — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 10, 2017

Flamingos at Busch Gardens ushered to safety.

Flamingos are ushered to safety at @BuschGardens, along with other animals. #HurricaneIrma (Credit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay) pic.twitter.com/99RwY0dBsv — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2017