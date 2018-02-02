There are 1.5 million felons who could soon be voting in Florida. It is important to note that President Trump only won Florida by just under 113,000 votes. For that reason, a ruling by a Florida judge, if upheld, will turn the State blue. It will also give some really bad actors the right to vote for people who will decide the policies of the United States.

Republicans have nothing to offer most criminals, but Democrats do.

A federal judge in Florida ruled that it’s unconstitutional to ban felons from voting for life, the Miami Herald reports.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker called it a “scheme” and a “nonsensical” disenfranchisement. The judge harshly criticized the defense, aiming much of his attack on Rick Scott.

“Florida strips the right to vote from every man and woman who commits a felony,” Walker wrote. “To vote again, disenfranchised citizens must kowtow before a panel of high-level government officials over which Florida’s governor has absolute veto authority. No standards guide the panel. Its members alone must be satisfied that these citizens deserve restoration. … The question now is whether such a system passes constitutional muster. It does not.”

Walker further wrote: “If any one of these citizens wishes to earn back their fundamental right to vote, they must plod through a gauntlet of constitutionally infirm hurdles. No more. When the risk of state-sanctioned viewpoint discrimination skulks near the franchise, it is the province and duty of this Court to excise such potential bias from infecting the clemency process.”

BAD HOMBRES

Granting the right to vote for some really bad hombres means they will get to decide our laws. There is a threat in there. Another concern for Republicans is that felons vote Democrat. They will tilt Florida blue.

This is going on in many other states at the same time. In Louisiana, the fight is to let felons on parole or on probation have the right to vote.

Far-left groups are pushing for this “human right”. Doug Jones, newly elected to the Senate in Alabama, is pushing for felon voting rights in his state and it’s backed by George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. In the past, people who commit despicable crimes were not allowed to participate in developing policy in the United States.