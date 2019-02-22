Fly Eyes Cortez Talks ‘Farting Cows’ & Controlling Hamburgers

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who calls herself AOC, originally denied authoring the farting cows’ overview and FAQ which provided the detail about her Green New Deal. OMao-Cortez and her Chief of Staff accused the Republicans of spreading it around. Cortez finally confessed when people pointed to the ample evidence available proving her Chief of Staff posted it to her website. She still seems to think the government has the right to determine how much meat you can eat in a day. She now says we can’t have three hamburgers a day.

She showed up Thursday night to the premiere of Showtime’s late-night “Desus & Mero” show. The comedy pair hosts of the program asked the freshman congresswoman why she thought the initial reaction focused on “cow farts.”

She giggled as if she didn’t say what she said about cow farts.

“In the deal, what we talk about, and it’s true, is that we need to take a look at factory farming, you know? Period. It’s wild,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And so it’s not to say you get rid of agriculture, it’s not to say we’re gonna force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that. But it’s to say, ‘Listen, we gotta address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Like, let’s keep it real.”

AOC LIED

The fly-eyed wench lied on the show.

She obviously does want to control meat and one of her big supporters is vegan Cory Booker who made it clear that meat eating has to stop.

As for the farting cows, she’s lying. This is what she said in the near-illiterate FAQ, and we quote:

“We set a goal to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully “get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast, but we think we can ramp up renewable manufacturing and power production, retrofit every building in America, build the smart grid, overhaul transportation and agriculture, plant lots of trees and restore our ecosystem to get to net-zero.”

That’s pretty clear.

SHE THINKS SHE HAS THE RIGHT TO OTHER PEOPLES’ MONEY

She didn’t stop there. The lying thief promoted her 70% marginal tax rate during her appearance. The genius thinks we don’t know what a marginal tax rate is. We understand, but she still doesn’t have the right to steal it. It also stops innovation in companies like Amazon.

She believes she has the right to steal other peoples’ money. Worse still, AOC thinks she has the right to determine when someone is rich enough.

“It really comes down to the question of isn’t $10 million enough? Like when does it stop?” Ocasio-Cortez asked. “At what point is it immoral that we’re building Jeff Bezos a helipad when we have the most amount of homeless people in New York City?”

The lying Communist wants to be the arbiter of morality, and she’s an idiot.

The biggest problem with her reasoning is the super rich never pay. The top 1 percent who make a half million a year will pay and when that’s not enough for their freebies, the commies will go after the middle class. It won’t take long.

Seventy percent [over ten million] must be added to local and state taxes. The total comes to all or almost all of the money they make over $10 million. How is that fair again? How does it promote business? Oh, I forgot the incompetent government will steal all our money and run everything under AOC’s leadership.

