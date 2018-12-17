Flynn’s Business Partner Charged with Crimes Clintons Commit Regularly

A former business partner of Michael Flynn’s was charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government and conspiracy for attempting to get Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen deported from the United States.

Gulen is a Clinton ally, a major donor to the Clintons, and he is suspected of subversive jihad in the United States. He is also believed to be abusing H1B visa laws.

Flynn’s former business partner Bijan Kian made his first appearance in Alexandria federal court Monday morning. According to the indictment, Kian conspired with Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin. The purpose was to illegally lobby U.S. government officials and influence public opinion in the U.S. against exile Muhammed Fethullah Gulen.

THE CHARGES ARE THE USUAL — PERJURY AND FARA

Before you get too excited, it’s just more of the FARA garbage. Mueller uses FARA to go after people tied to Republicans. The law has been ignored in the past or treated as a petty paperwork violation. While many believe lobbyists in this country shouldn’t be lobbying for foreigners, it has been weaponized.

Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin is accused of directing and funding Kian and Flynn’s work. Then he allegedly lied in U.S. filings about his role. He is charged with the same crimes as Kian, as well as making false statements, but he remains in Turkey.

They got him for the usual perjury trap and for not signing as a foreign agent under FARA. Most of D.C. lobbyists operate on behalf of foreign governments without registering.

You can argue that lobbyists shouldn’t be engaging in these activities. But the law requiring them to register as a foreign agent has been weaponized to hurt Republicans.

Many Democratic lobbyists are tied to Russia, but special counsel Robert Mueller is remarkably uninterested when Democrats aren’t registering under FARA. Why has nothing happened to the Podestas for their actions as foreign agents for Russia?

The Clinton Foundation is probably not a charity, but rather a lobbying firm for foreign agents, some experts believe. Granted, the Clinton Foundation isn’t under Mueller’s jurisdiction, but it is under the FBI’s and DOJ’s. Why aren’t they bringing the Clintons to trial for acting as foreign agents without registering under FARA?