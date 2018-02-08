Fondly Remembering Chuck Schumer Calling for a Military Parade

President Trump wants to have a military parade like they used to have years ago to honor our Armed Forces. He has asked Secretary Maddis to come up with some ideas. Although it is unlikely we will see nuclear weapons being driven down the streets of D.C., that is the way the Goebbels Media is presenting it. We don’t even know what he has in mind yet.

The Chief came up with the idea because he loves the military and was impressed by the French parade honoring their military on Bastille Day.

The President is getting slammed because all the media and Democrats do is bash everything he does. The Goebbels MSM can’t stop themselves and make no secret of being almost 100% against the President. Democrats only stand for hate Trump and his followers.

SOME OF THE BASHING OF A MILITARY PARADE

Foreigner and comic Trevor Noah came to America specifically to bash our Republicans and traditional Americans. He has been particularly vicious towards the President and our country in general. Last night, he responded to the idea of a military parade with several barbs including this one: The world knows America has a military,” Noah said during a broadcast of “The Daily Show” on Wednesday. “It’s in their countries right now.”

Politico said things like this: Trump’s motivation for ordering up a parade anyway is pretty obvious. He likes big, brassy displays, and he gets a kick out of being the commander in chief of the most impressive military on the planet.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called the idea a “fantastic waste of money to amuse the president.” And NBC News quoted all the Democrats who insulted the President.

Crazy Democratic icon Joy Reid said, “Oh my god, he wants to be Kim Jong Un…”

Rep. Jackie Speier commented on President Trump’s interest in a military parade: “I was stunned by it, to be quite honest. … We have a Napoleon in the making here.”

Charles Allen tweeted: “Military parade down the streets of DC to feed an insecure man’s fragile ego? That’d be a big no.“

Eleanor Norton: “A military parade in DC would shut down the nation’s capital and waste taxpayer dollars just to feed Trump’s ego. The way to show our service members and veterans that we appreciate their service is to use the parade money to fund their health care and other services they need.”

You get the idea! It’s a waster of money and the President is Kim Jong Un.

CHUCK SCHUMER WANTED A MILITARY PARADE

Let’s all remember fondly when Chuck Schumer called for a military parade in 2014.