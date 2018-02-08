Fondly Remembering Chuck Schumer Calling for a Military Parade

President Trump wants to have a military parade like they used to have years ago to honor our Armed Forces. He has asked Secretary Maddis to come up with some ideas. Although it is unlikely we will see nuclear weapons being driven down the streets of D.C., that is the way the Goebbels Media is presenting it. We don’t even know what he has in mind yet.
The Chief came up with the idea because he loves the military and was impressed by the French parade honoring their military on Bastille Day.
The President is getting slammed because all the media and Democrats do is bash everything he does. The Goebbels MSM can’t stop themselves and make no secret of being almost 100% against the President. Democrats only stand for hate Trump and his followers.
SOME OF THE BASHING OF A MILITARY PARADE
Foreigner and comic Trevor Noah came to America specifically to bash our Republicans and traditional Americans. He has been particularly vicious towards the President and our country in general. Last night, he responded to the idea of a military parade with several barbs including this one: The world knows America has a military,” Noah said during a broadcast of “The Daily Show” on Wednesday. “It’s in their countries right now.”
Politico said things like this: Trump’s motivation for ordering up a parade anyway is pretty obvious. He likes big, brassy displays, and he gets a kick out of being the commander in chief of the most impressive military on the planet.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called the idea a “fantastic waste of money to amuse the president.” And NBC News quoted all the Democrats who insulted the President.
Crazy Democratic icon Joy Reid said, “Oh my god, he wants to be Kim Jong Un…”
Rep. Jackie Speier commented on President Trump’s interest in a military parade: “I was stunned by it, to be quite honest. … We have a Napoleon in the making here.”
Charles Allen tweeted: “Military parade down the streets of DC to feed an insecure man’s fragile ego? That’d be a big no.“
CHUCK SCHUMER WANTED A MILITARY PARADE
Let’s all remember fondly when Chuck Schumer called for a military parade in 2014.
How many of these SOB’s ever served in the Military.
How many of these SOB’s were called baby-killers.
How many of these SOB’s are willing to stand face-to-face with a Vet and say that.
I would be ecstatic having such a parade. No one can explain the amount of
pride it would show to those like myself. It’s a testament to the country of the
pride of those who did serve. It’s a community that cannot be understood Unless
you’ve been there. To all those SOB’s, you can go ‘F’ yourself.
I don’t know who this Trevor Noah is, but if I could talk to him I would say, Get the HELL out of MY country.
Boy, Fox News is just as DAMN BAD. MORE FILMS? We have Veterans Day, Memorial Day. Screw you FOX. The company I worked for used to have Veterans Day as a day off, Until bought out and they removed it. How many people actually honor Veterans Day, Memorial Day. DAMN FEW.
These Stupid Idiot Jerks evidently do not want a day that would Most Certainly garner National attention to the entire Military, past and present. Not to mention, How MANY countries are our men and women serving in right now, in hostile environments.