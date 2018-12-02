For $8 You Can See Bill & Hillary Clinton Bomb in Sugar Land or Not

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s tour was a bust in Toronto and it’s not doing much better in Sugar Land. They will speak on Tuesday and the there are lots of tickets left and you can buy seats in the orchestra for $65. The mezzanine is as cheap as $8.

The tour is billed as ‘An Evening With The Clintons‘– a conversation with their ‘unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here.’ Sugar Land, Texas is the second leg of the tour.

By way of comparison, you can’t get tickets for Peppa Pig tickets for under $96 and that’s playing for three nights.

Bill and Hillary are discussing their legacy for all who want to listen and apparently that’s not many people.

There are orchestra tickets being sold for over $1000 at some venues and we wish them lots of luck trying to get that price.

At the event in Toronto, she had an endless coughing fit.

Both Bill and Hillary made a point of telling Canadians they prefer Canada to the U.S. We expect nothing better this time around.