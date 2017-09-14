Foreigners, Including Illegal Aliens, Can Vote in College Park, MD

One of our nation’s most sacred rights is the right to vote and self-governance. People who uphold America’s values are given the right to vote but the far-left is moving to change that in some cities and towns.

Americans who have no clue of what it means to be an American will allow foreigners, including illegal aliens, whose loyalties are with foreign nations, to decide who will represent them and all matters of a city in Maryland.

The city council in College Park, Maryland, a city of 30,000, has voted in favor of allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections in what was a very contentious debate inside city hall. The new measure includes legal and illegal immigrants.

Unlike most other states, Maryland allows towns and cities to decide for themselves who can vote in local elections. In recent years, Hyattsville,Mount Rainier, Takoma Park and several smaller towns have extended that privilege to noncitizens. Beginning in 2019, College Park will join them.

This is in response to President Trump’s attempted crackdown.

The measure passed 4 to 3 and was contentious after a summer-long debate. One man who was opposed was called a Nazi. Some said it was a slap in the face of people who came legally. Others said it was “welcoming” and in the interest of “inclusivity”.

To be precise, it’s an invitation to open borders and massive illegal immigration.

San Francisco voters approved a referendum in November to allow noncitizens with children in public schools to vote in school board elections. Chicago has allowed noncitizens to vote in school board elections since 1989.

In Massachusetts, Amherst, Cambridge, Newton and Brookline have passed laws that would allow legal permanent residents to vote but cannot put them into effect unless the state passes its own legislation.

Tucker Carlson addressed it with one of oblivious Americans who supported the decision.

