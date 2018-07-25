Forget Real News, Listen to the “Moral and Religious Leaders” of the Dem Party

Presidential hopeful Cory Booker seems to think that acting insane is the way to win the White House in 2020. He went bananas during a press conference Tuesday.

Breitbart reported that he showed up at a presser with the fake Indian Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and they were billed as Democrat “moral and religious leaders”. If true, that likely won’t fly.

CORY BOOKER GOES CRAZY AGAIN

All Democrats have to do is appear sane but that seems to be too much. Cory Booker, an intellectual lightweight, is one of the craziest.

On Tuesday, Cory Booker railed hysterically against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the nominee for the Supreme Court.

Booker claimed that anyone supporting Judge Kavanaugh is “complicit in evil”. That could include a couple Democrats, almost all of the Republicans, and half the country.

“I’m here to call on folks to understand that is a moral moment, there is no neutral. In a moral moment, there is no bystanders,” Booker said at a press conference. “You are either complicit in the evil, you are either contributing to the wrong, or you are fighting against it.”

He appeared with the two Socialists, fake Indian Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Communist/Socialist Bernie Sanders (I-VT). They were advertised as a group of “moral and religious leaders,” according to Breitbart.

Booker portrayed Kavanaugh as a threat to civil rights and voting rights. Booker is a very dishonest broker.

Can you tell he’s hoping to run for president in 2020?

What is really “evil” is stereotyping half the nation as racist, Nazis, Islamophobes, sexists, and whatever else they can think of.

Unhinged and misquoting the Bible:

These are the bats*** crazy Dems being hoisted on us by the party.

This tweet from free beacon says it well:

SHOT: @CoryBooker Says ‘We Need to Stop the Bulls**t Partisanship in This Country’https://t.co/1XqmPnk3rE CHASER: @CoryBooker Says Senators Who Support Kavanaugh Are ‘Complicit in the Evil’https://t.co/f4zMpISbJT — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 25, 2018

JUST TO ADD A LITTLE NEWS

There was really good news this week. On Wednesday we learned there is a deal on tariffs, but the media is barely reporting it. A left-wing UK paper, the Guardian published some information.

Donald Trump and the European Union President gave an impromptu press conference Wednesday as they struck a deal to work towards “zero” tariffs, barriers and subsidies.

The EU also agreed to buy billions of dollars worth of American exports, including soya beans and natural gas, and work to reform international trade rules.

It’s all good.

That’s not what the media cares about. They care about Michael Cohen’s tape of Trump talking to him (that’s all we found out so far from the tape).

There was also the news about Secretary of State Nick Pompeo being attacked by the blowhards in Congress. Unfortunately for them, Pompeo’s IQ is way above theirs and they got nowhere.

If the hate Trump media didn’t have Trump, they would fade away. They talk about nothing else.