A Forgotten Dossier on Sheriff Scott Israel

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is under scrutiny for his office’s handling of the Parkland school massacre—both its handling (or non-handling) of some 23 warning calls it received about Nikolas Cruz and its response when the shooting started.

But there’s more to question about Scott Israel than his management of this one tragic event.

Back in 2015, he named a new deputy: Nezar Hamze—who is also the “Regional Operations Director of CAIR-Florida.” A few month later, Hamze was reportedly giving firearm training to Muslims.

An article by Joe Kaufman, chairman of Americans Against Hate, in FrontPage Mag from July 2015 announces Hamze’s appointment. It also presents a Magical Mystery Tour Sheriff Israel took of Florida Muslims and mosques with jihadist leanings—a tour even more surreal than the Beatles movie. One struggles to categorize his actions as springing from malignant naiveté, from useful idiocy or from being nearly as deranged as Nikolas Cruz.

Kaufman wrote: “Broward Sheriff Scott Israel’s 2015 radical Muslim tour began this past January, when he posed for photos with Sofian Abdelaziz Zakkout and a member of Zakkout’s Miami-based AMANA group at a local mosque. [Top photo; Zakkout is in the center.] a big supporter of Hamas. On his Facebook page, one can find Hamas logos and photos of Hamas militants and leaders, including Hamas founders Ahmed Yassin and Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi and deceased Hamas bomb maker Yehiya Ayyash.”

CAIR-Florida sponsored a pro-Hamas rally a year before Hamze’s appointment as deputy. It was organized by Sofian Abdelaziz Zakkout, a big supporter of Hamas, according to the piece:

“In July 2014, Zakkout organized a pro-Hamas rally held in Downtown Miami, where the crowd chanted loudly a number of anti-Jewish and pro-Hamas slogans. Zakkout is shown on video with a huge grin on his face, as his mob repeatedly screams, ‘We are Hamas.’ Following the rally, Zakkout wrote in Arabic on his Facebook page, ‘Thank God, every day we conquer the American Jews like our conquests over the Jews of Israel!'”

There’s more.

Zakkout is also a fan of David Duke, the Kaufman article says. He posted a Duke video the Anti-Defamation league described as “vicious” [Scroll down.] You can view the video and excerpts here.

In 2016, he posted on his Facebook page an article claiming the Holocaust was faked.

Last November, Kaufman reports, “[Zakkout] has taken to Facebook to belittle the members of the Jewish community with a post that refers to them as ‘fucking Jews.’”

All of this is even more surreal, given that the Scott Israel is the first Jewish Sheriff of Broward County.

Israel’s next stop was the Islamic Foundation of South Florida, for a Ramadan Iftar meal. “Sheriff Israel posed for photos, one of which has him standing alongside Mayor of Sunrise, Florida Mike Ryan and the co-founder and co-chairman of Emerge, Khurrum Wahid.” [Second photo]

“Wahid, a South Florida attorney, has spent years representing high-profile Muslim terrorists. They include: Rafiq Sabir, who received a 25-year prison sentence for conspiring to provide material support to al-Qaeda; Ahmed Omar Abu Ali, who was given a life sentence for being part of al-Qaeda and for plotting to assassinate President George W. Bush; Sami al-Arian who spent time in prison (and was later deported) for his activities within Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ); and Hafiz Khan, a Miami imam who received 25 years for shipping $50,000 to the Taliban explicitly to murder American troops overseas. According to the Miami New Times, Wahid himself was placed on a federal terrorist watch list in 2011.”

Sheriff Israel’s third stop was at the Darul Uloom Mosque, located in Pembroke Pines, Florida, where Israel delivered a Ramadan message. Several terror luminaries had ties to this mosque, the article reveals: Jose Padilla, now serving 21 years for supporting Al Qaeda and terrorism conspiracy, was a student at Darul Uloom.

“Now-deceased al-Qaeda commander and al-Qaeda Global Operations Chief Adnan el-Shukrijumah was a prayer leader at the mosque. In 2010, Shukrijumah was indicted by New York authorities for plotting suicide bombings in the city’s subway system. His father, Gulshair el-Shukrijumah, … a translator for the … “Blind Shaikh” Omar Abdel-Rahman, taught classes at Darul Uloom,” says the article, among other unholy connections. ‘Now-deceased al-Qaeda commander and al-Qaeda Global Operations Chief Adnan el-Shukrijumah was a prayer leader at the mosque.’

“One of Gulshair’s students, Imran Mandhai, was sentenced to twelve years in prison for plotting to blow up strategic targets in South Florida.”

The Center for Security Policy explains evidence given at the Holy Land Trial, by the FBI that CAIR is a front for the designated terror group Hamas: “FBI Agent Laura Burns testified about, and helped explain, the transcripts of wiretap surveillance conducted in the course of two planning sessions leading up to the organizational meeting of CAIR held in Philadelphia in October 1993 and during the meeting itself. Specifically, she presented proof that CAIR’s mission was to assist “Sister Samah,” the jihadis’ code name for Hamas. [Hamas spelled backwards.]

This, added to his office’s performance in the Parkland massacre, which dwarfs even the FBI’s errors, makes it imperative that he be removed from office. Blaming the NRA for the incident is an absurdity.