Former Amb. to the US Beaten After Writing a Pro-Trump Piece, Coincidence?

This next story may or may not be about a politically-motivated attack, but one thing is certain, Britain’s suffering a wave of violence like nothing they have ever experienced before.

British conservative reporter Katie Hopkins posted a very disturbing tweet Thursday about Sir Christopher Meyer who was beaten badly by two teens in the London subway. Ms. Hopkins noted in a tweet that the former British ambassador to the U.S. Christopher Meyer wrote a piece for the Independent the day before the beating standing up for President Trump as the “democratically-elected leader.”

Sir Meyer wrote:

But Britain “should care” about what the Republican president thinks when he arrives, the former ambassador said, adding: “Forget the woolly, sentimentalised rhetoric of the ‘special relationship’, we are talking hard national interests here.

“The plain truth is that the US is our single most important partner and ally and President Trump is its democratically elected leader.”

Nigel Farage tweeted along the same lines: “He [Sir Christopher] has been doing a lot of media about how important the Trump visit is. Police say it looks like a robbery – we’ll see.”

Police don’t think it was politically motivated, but rather robbery was the motive. However, judging from the extent of his injuries, it seems a little more than that. Nothing was stolen because the police are said to have intervened quickly. However, it wasn’t that quickly. He was beaten and then they were called.

THE STORY

Sir Christopher Meyer, 74, was brutally beaten by two teens at Victoria underground station in London.

British Transport Police said a 15-year-old girl and a boy aged 16 have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after the attack at around 2.45pm on Wednesday.

He has a broken nose and tendon damage with injuries to his face and hand.

Lady Meyer said she now plans to raise the issue of violent crime in the House of Lords.

“I think we really need to stop this, if you can’t walk in London because of fear of being attacked brutally”, she said.

This comes as police struggle to cope with a wave of violent crime across the country. Violent offenses were up 21 per cent last year, with 1.3 million recorded. That is the most since records began 15 years ago.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Victoria Underground Station at 2.45 pm on Wednesday after receiving reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

London has suffered from almost 1300 knife attacks this year alone.

“A 16-year-old boy from Hillingdon and a 15-year-old girl from Croydon were both arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. Both areas have a large immigrant population. The two suspects were released while the investigation continues.

THE TWEETS

First he wrote this. Within 12 hours, Christopher Meyer – U.K. ambassador to USA (retired) -looked like this. Coincidence? #MAGA #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/3id7V6n8pt — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) July 12, 2018

Imagine if this was your elderly dad in ER. Former ambassador to the US brutalised in Londonistan. Do not become Britain. #GetKhanOut #MAGA pic.twitter.com/qIHKRBEbNa — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) July 12, 2018