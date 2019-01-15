Former Border Chief: MS-13 Laughs at How Easy It Is to Cross Illegally

Obama’s former Border Chief and former FBI agent Mark Morgan, repeating a line from President Trump’s presidential campaign announcement in June 2015, said on Fox News last week that his agents were “apprehending and interdicting pedophiles, rapists, murderers, gang members every single day.”

“I’m outraged that we haven’t fixed this problem. I’m outraged,” Morgan told Fox News. “Who can say that this is a manufactured crisis? Anyone? Anyone left, right? I don’t care who it is — anyone that says this is a manufactured crisis, they are absolutely lying to the American people.”

He has appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show multiple times recently to discuss the president’s desire to build a wall. He was initially asked to step down from his position with the Border Patrol by the Trump administration.

Last night, Tucker and Morgan discussed the recent case of three illegal alien members of MS-13 who gave a gang beat down to high school kids on Long Island. One of the three stabbed a 16-year-old.

Law enforcement officials had apprehended two of the three for previous crimes, but officials were forced to release them after a certain period because they were minors at the time they crossed into the country.

Watch the outspoken Mr. Morgan: