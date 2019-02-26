Former Campaign Worker Sues President But It’s a Real Shaky Story

Almost three years after the fact, a woman named Alva Johnson who worked on the Trump campaign claims the President forcibly kissed her and she is suing him for it.

File this under things that didn’t happen. Even if he did give her a kiss, that in of itself is nothing. Who sues over a kiss?

She is also suing him for race and gender discrimination. She claimed in her lawsuit that she “was paid less than white employees, including both staff with similar duties and lower-ranked staff.”

According to the NY Post, Johnson said this took place in front of two witnesses, Karen Giorno, the head of the Florida campaign, and then-Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Both deny it.

“Do I recall seeing anything inappropriate? One hundred percent no,” Bondi said in an interview. “I’m a prosecutor, and if I saw something inappropriate, I would have said something.”

Giorno said Johnson’s allegations were “ridiculous” and “that absolutely did not happen.”

We have a question — why would Donald Trump inappropriately kiss a woman in front of two witnesses?

Johnson says the Republican candidate grabbed her hand and tried to kiss her on the lips during a rally in Tampa, Florida. But Johnson turned her head and Trump wound up kissing the side of her mouth, she said. The former campaign worker called it “super-creepy,” “inappropriate,” and she felt “violated.”

Johnson voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012. But she believed Trump’s business acumen might help black communities.

It took her long enough to file a lawsuit and she kept working for him after the alleged forcible kissing.