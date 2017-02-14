Former CIA Analyst Says Barack Obama Is Behind the White House Leaks

Former CIA analyst and retired U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer in an appearance on Fox Business said the leaks coming out of the White House will lead directly back to Barack Obama.

The Democrats and some anti-Trump Republicans want an investigation.

Schaeffer said, “be careful what you wish for”.

“I would put this right at the feet of John Brennan and Jim Clapper and I would go so far as to say the Obama White House was directly involved before they left,” Schaeffer said. “Ben Rhodes and those folks… The Democrats are behind this and some of the Republicans are involved with the leaks. So I say ‘Bring it on!’

This is the kind of thing they do in police states.

The leaks are the issue. It’s illegal to leak classified information. Whoever did it needs to go to jail.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that there has been a secret campaign against Mike Flynn. Ben Rhodes and other Obama loyalists wanted to protect the Iran deal. Rhodes is one who admitted to the public that he lied to get public approval for the Iran deal.

According to the Free Beacon the attack was led by former Obama administration adviser Ben Rhodes. They deluged the media with stories to erode Flynn’s credibility, an opponent fo the deal.

The Free Beacon first reported on this effort in January: ”It’s undeniable that the campaign to discredit Flynn was well underway before Inauguration Day, with a very troublesome and politicized series of leaks designed to undermine him,” said one veteran national security adviser with close ties to the White House team. “This pattern reminds me of the lead up to the Iran deal, and probably features the same cast of characters.”

Charles Krauthammer said on Fox News’s Special Report this evening:

“We cannot have our intelligence agencies eavesdropping on Americans and releasing it to the press…When the conversation involves an American, there are extremely strict procedures to blur the identity, hide the identity and protect the information coming from the American. This is the exact opposite of that and it’s scary because it means everybody who communicates with a foreigner is subject to being exposed by his own government.”

A former DoJ official Tom Dupree said the leaker weaponized classified information.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com