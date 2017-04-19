Former CIA Director Brennan Colluded with Foreign Powers to Spy on Donald Trump

A story first written by the guardian as a flattering piece regaling former CIA Director John Brennan’s clever espionage was picked up by The American Spectator with a decidedly more ethical slant. Espionage and lying is not admired by the right but it’s brilliant tactic for the left.
John Brennan, while serving as CIA Director, colluded with a foreign power to hurt Trump and promote Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
As Judge Napolitano said, British spies – as well as Estonians – teamed up with Brennan to use phony intelligence as a means of searching Trump Tower computers. It provided cover for Rice’s unmasking.
Brennan and his plants leaked phony stories to the press. An official in the intelligence community tells TAS that Brennan’s retinue of political radicals didn’t even bother to hide their activism, decorating offices with “Hillary for president cups” and other campaign paraphernalia.
The British spies fed him information and got some of it from Estonians who gave them obviously fake stories because they were afraid Trump would side with Russia.
The BBC’s Paul Wood reported last year that the intelligence agency of an unnamed Baltic State had tipped Brennan off in April 2016 to a conversation purporting to show that the Kremlin was funneling cash into the Trump campaign. It was a kooky story but British spy head Robert Hannigan “passed material in summer 2016 to the CIA chief, John Brennan.” To ensure that these flaky tips leaked out, Brennan disseminated them on Capitol Hill. In August and September of 2016, he gave briefings to the “Gang of Eight” about them, which then turned up on the front page of the New York Times.
Brennan was a member of the communist party before he became a CIA agent. He admitted it but the CIA took him anyway. Brennan is also a lover of Islam and a great admirer of Saudi Arabia. He was bitter with Trump over the Muslim ban.
Orwellian theater is alive and well if this is factual. It needs to be investigated.
Judge Napolitano was right if this is correct.
A long time ago it used to be KGB agents – paid by communist Russia – that would infiltrate the USA, now it is muslims or people who are pro-islam.
Obama’s top consultant is Valerie Jarret, an Iranian
Hillary’s closest aide is/was Abedin, another muslim with ties to the muslim brotherhood
Here in Canada, our prime minister Justin Trudeau not only has been seen often in muslim dress praying in mosques – some of those mosques having ties to terror groups – but he spent his winter vacation at the house of the top Imam of Pakistan…
recently Iqra Khalid a liberal MP has presented a motion that was adopted by all Trudeau’s liberals ( motion 103 once it becomes a law, will make it illegal to criticize islam) Khalid is a muslim woman who has ties to the muslim brotherhood…
our minister of immigration is a muslim refugee…
These are not things happening naturally because of multiculturalism, those are happening because it is a planned “invasion”.
All left wing parties in every ” white” nation such as the USA, Canada, England, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark etc have been infiltrated by islam.
How else can one explain that the women’s marches were organized by Linda Sarsour, a pro-sharia muslim, when sharia and islam are very anti-feminism?
Muslims control the west from behind a curtain ( not all of them even bother to hide behind the curtain , the populace is so brainwashed and so docile, muslims who pull the stirngs do not even need to hide anymore ), which is why all those nations are taking in an insane number of almost exclusively muslim “refugees”, why many such nations are making it a punishable offense to criticize islam.
Even though sharia is not officially the law of the land, we have begun to live under sharia
In London England, sharia law is in effect in about 100 locations.
The mayor of London is a pakistani muslim, the most common name for new borns is Mohamed
over 500 churches have been closed but over 400 mosques have been built in London
Now you know why no one was saying anything while thousands of young white girls were being raped and forced into prostitution by muslim men ( not only in Rotherham but in a dozen other places in England, and it is still going on as I am typing this )
what is happening in London will happen to us in a few years
The world is being islamized
It is not global warming that we should fear, it is not a nuclear war by a “trigger happy Trump” we should fear, it is the islamization of the west
Liberal politicians do not care as long as they get enveloppes of cash and journalists in the main stream medai do not care either; as long as they get their payolas and get to be ” celebrities” who sip champagne with the rich and famous they do not care that they are aiding the enemy islamize the west.
most of them are too stupid to realize the daughters of their daughters will be forced to live under sharia in an islamic west.
We are being islamized and islam is winning.
the entire liberal left and the entire main stream media are the biggest useful idiots in the history of the world.
I don’t at all understand the left’s love affair with a radical religion. They usually hate religion. My leftist SIL gave me a book to read about how horribly the Muslims treat their women. After she read it she said she was appalled but the religion is a religion of peace.
it boggles the mind…to say the least