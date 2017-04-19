Former CIA Director Brennan Colluded with Foreign Powers to Spy on Donald Trump

A story first written by the guardian as a flattering piece regaling former CIA Director John Brennan’s clever espionage was picked up by The American Spectator with a decidedly more ethical slant. Espionage and lying is not admired by the right but it’s brilliant tactic for the left.

John Brennan, while serving as CIA Director, colluded with a foreign power to hurt Trump and promote Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

As Judge Napolitano said, British spies – as well as Estonians – teamed up with Brennan to use phony intelligence as a means of searching Trump Tower computers. It provided cover for Rice’s unmasking.

Brennan and his plants leaked phony stories to the press. An official in the intelligence community tells TAS that Brennan’s retinue of political radicals didn’t even bother to hide their activism, decorating offices with “Hillary for president cups” and other campaign paraphernalia.

The British spies fed him information and got some of it from Estonians who gave them obviously fake stories because they were afraid Trump would side with Russia.

The BBC’s Paul Wood reported last year that the intelligence agency of an unnamed Baltic State had tipped Brennan off in April 2016 to a conversation purporting to show that the Kremlin was funneling cash into the Trump campaign. It was a kooky story but British spy head Robert Hannigan “passed material in summer 2016 to the CIA chief, John Brennan.” To ensure that these flaky tips leaked out, Brennan disseminated them on Capitol Hill. In August and September of 2016, he gave briefings to the “Gang of Eight” about them, which then turned up on the front page of the New York Times.

Brennan was a member of the communist party before he became a CIA agent. He admitted it but the CIA took him anyway. Brennan is also a lover of Islam and a great admirer of Saudi Arabia. He was bitter with Trump over the Muslim ban.

Orwellian theater is alive and well if this is factual. It needs to be investigated.

Judge Napolitano was right if this is correct.

.@Judgenap: Three intel sources have disclosed that Pres. Obama turned to British spies to get surveillance on Trump pic.twitter.com/IghCFm7qhO — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 14, 2017